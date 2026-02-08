Mangaluru: Vehicle Partially Destroyed in Fire Near KSRTC

Mangaluru: A car was partially consumed by fire earlier today near the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Initial investigations indicate a potential electrical malfunction within the vehicle’s system as the primary cause of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity remains undisclosed pending official notification, reportedly exited the car safely before the fire fully escalated. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were promptly notified, leading to the immediate dispatch of the Mangaluru Fire and Emergency Services to the location. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading and minimizing potential risks to the public. Nevertheless, the vehicle suffered considerable damage, leaving it partially burnt.

The incident took place in busy road in the city, resulting in a temporary disruption to vehicular flow.