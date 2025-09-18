Mangaluru: Young Engineer Killed in Tragic Road Accident at Yeyyadi

Mangaluru: Kaushik, a 27-year-old engineer, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Yeyyadi Junction.

According to preliminary reports, the accident transpired in the early hours of the morning. Kaushik, accompanied by his father, was engaged in their routine activity of delivering newspapers to residences on his motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw collided with their vehicle at the aforementioned junction.

The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to Kaushik. Recognizing the severity of his condition, individuals at the scene promptly arranged for his transportation to a medical facility, where he was to receive immediate and comprehensive medical attention. However, despite the swift response and efforts to provide urgent care, Kaushik was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

In the wake of this tragic event, the Traffic East police department has officially registered a case pertaining to the incident. Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation to meticulously determine the precise circumstances and contributing factors that led to the accident. The investigation aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the collision and to determine any potential liabilities.