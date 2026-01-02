Mangaluru Youth Ayan Mendon Achieves New Mountaineering Milestone with Ascent of Mount Kenya

Mangaluru: Ayan Mendon, an 11-year-old youth with roots in Mangaluru, has garnered international recognition for his exceptional mountaineering accomplishments. Mendon, whose family originally hails from Attavar, Mangaluru, but is now based in Dubai, recently scaled Mount Kenya, the second-highest peak in Africa. This achievement follows his previous record-breaking climb of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania at the age of eight.

Ayan Mendon, son of Vani Mendon, commenced his mountaineering journey at the age of six. His ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4, 2022, at the age of eight, earned him the distinction of being the youngest individual to accomplish this feat. Subsequently, at the age of nine, Ayan conquered Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Americas, again achieving the youngest climber record. On December 30, 2025, at the age of 11, he successfully summited Mount Kenya, adding another significant achievement to his growing list.

Before his Mount Kenya climb, Ayan had already conquered several well-known high-altitude destinations, including the Mount Everest Base Camp, Mount Elbrus, and the Annapurna Base Camp. His ability to reach elevations that are typically unattainable for most individuals at such a young age has attracted global attention and admiration. Ayan’s achievements are attributed to his rigorous training regimen under the guidance of seasoned mountaineering professionals and the steadfast support of his parents. His dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to aspiring young adventurers worldwide.