Manhunt underway in Sydney after woman stabbed to death

Sydney: Australian police have commenced an urgent manhunt after a woman was fatally stabbed in Sydney’s west on Monday.

At about 1.40 p.m. local time, emergency services were called to a home at Great Western Highway in Kingswood, following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police officers found an injured woman, who was believed to be in her 20s and sustained two stab wounds to her chest, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite efforts by paramedics to revive the woman, she was declared deceased at the scene.

New South Wales Police Force noted in a statement that the victim is yet to be formally identified, while a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

A 22-year-old man was seen fleeing the incident site, according to the statement. At the current stage, a crime scene has been established with inquiries underway to further reveal the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The state police confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

With over 10,000 people residing in the suburb, Kingswood is located 50 km west of Sydney’s central business district.