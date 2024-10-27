Manipal: Licence of two lodges, bars canceled for violating the law

Udupi: The licenses of two bars and restaurants were canceled by the Udupi City Municipal Council following a petition submitted by the Police Department to the Udupi District Administration, alleging that these establishments were violating the law within the jurisdiction of the Manipal Police Station.

The De-Tea (Bhavani) Lodge and Restaurant, located at No. 4-94/4, and the Seventh Heaven bar and restaurant run by Shambhavi Associates are within the same premises. Customers are allowed to stay until late at night without any preventive measures being taken by the bar and restaurant management. As a result, frequent crime incidents have occurred, and the police superintendent has submitted a plea to the district magistrate to revoke the business license, considering the law and order situation.

There are a total of five cases related to Deetee (Bhavani) Lodging and Restaurant in Manipal, including one case involving a DJ party in 2024. Additionally, there are four more cases: one in Mumbai and another from the Excise department.

