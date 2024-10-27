Murder Investigation in Udupi: Suspicious Poison Purchase Leads to Arrests

Udupi: The police are investigating the brutal murder of Balakrishna Poojary, a 44-year-old resident of Ajekar, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Pratima Poojary, and her lover, Dilip Hegde, aged 28. According to reports, the couple conspired to murder Balakrishna on April 20. It is alleged that they administered a poisonous substance to him before suffocating him to death.

The investigation began shortly after the incident was reported by Sanjeev Poojary, a relative of the victim. Following the report, a post-mortem examination was conducted at the Manipal Hospital, although the results of the assessment, which could shed light on the cause of death, are still pending. Authorities have sent samples from the body to the Forensic Science Laboratory to analyze the suspected poisoning.

Dilip Hegde is currently in police custody, where he is undergoing rigorous interrogation. During the investigation, he reportedly contacted a chemical shop near Udupi to purchase the poison used in the crime. The police have since seized a vehicle allegedly used in the offense, along with a scooter, a mobile phone, and a SIM card for further examination.

Pratima Poojary, who has been implicated in the case, has already been presented before the court and is expected to remain in judicial custody until November 7.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are delving deeper into the motives behind this heinous act and preparing for further legal proceedings.



