Preserving Heritage Through the Lens: INTACH Mangaluru Hosts Inspiring Photo-Talk by Veteran Photojournalist Vishwanath Suvarna

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted an insightful photo talk titled “Photographing Historical Monuments” by renowned photojournalist Vishwanath Suvarna on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Held at the Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, the event attracted a diverse gathering of photography enthusiasts and heritage lovers from the region.

During his talk, Mr. Suvarna shared captivating photographs from his extensive collection, spotlighting various forts and monuments across Karnataka. He elaborated on the historical significance of the sites and the challenges faced in preserving them. “It’s disheartening to see officials sometimes neglect these monuments, leading to their gradual deterioration. In some instances, they are even occupied illegally by locals,” he remarked.

Mr. Suvarna also reflected on the lack of public interest in heritage studies, recounting the low sales of his published book on Karnataka’s forts despite the extensive effort and resources invested. “We printed hundreds of copies, but the response was disappointing. Regrettably, fewer people want to engage with history today,” he shared.

Inspiring young photographers to take up heritage projects, he concluded with a personal message: “Despite having only a Class 4 education, I achieved this with the support of my mentors and my brother. With today’s resources and technology, you have even greater potential to make a difference. I urge all of you to actively pursue projects that preserve our heritage,” he said.

Subhash Chandra Basu, the convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the guest and moderated the session, adding depth to the event’s focus on heritage preservation through photography.