Manipal Police Crush 120 Modified Motorcycle Silencers in Noise Pollution Crackdown

Manipal: Authorities in Manipal have taken decisive action against noise pollution, destroying 120 illegally modified motorcycle silencers seized during recent operations. The destruction, carried out on Saturday, underscores the police department’s commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining peace and order within the community.

The Manipal Police have been actively conducting special inspection drives throughout their jurisdiction for the past six months. These operations target motorcycles equipped with modified silencers that generate excessive and disruptive noise levels, contravening established sound pollution standards.

Spearheaded by the Manipal Police Inspector, these targeted checks have resulted in the identification of 120 instances of illegally modified silencers. Correspondingly, legal cases were registered against the individuals responsible for these violations. The enforcement actions have yielded a total of Rs 1,05,000 in fines collected from the offenders.

The seized silencers were methodically destroyed in front of the Manipal Police Station using a road roller. The public destruction was conducted in the presence of Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, emphasizing the seriousness with which the authorities view the issue. Manipal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad and other members of the police force were also present to oversee the operation. The event served as a clear message to those who disregard noise pollution regulations.