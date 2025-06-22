Manipal: Son Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Mother to Death

Manipal: Manipal police have apprehended a 26-year-old man, Isha Nayak, following the death of his mother, Padmabai, 45. A postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, leading to the arrest of the son on suspicion of murder.

Padmabai was admitted to Udupi District Government Hospital on the night of June 18, reportedly for abdominal pain. According to police reports, Isha Nayak contacted his mother’s sister, Shilpa, that same night, informing her of Padmabai’s illness and requesting financial assistance for hospital expenses. Shilpa subsequently transferred funds online.

The following morning, June 19, Isha Nayak contacted Shilpa again, this time to inform her of Padmabai’s death at the Udupi district hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, Shilpa observed suspicious marks around Padmabai’s neck, indicative of possible strangulation. Prompted by these observations, Shilpa filed a formal complaint at the Manipal police station, initiating a preliminary investigation.

The case took a decisive turn on June 21 when doctors from the Forensic Medicine Department at Manipal Hospital conducted a postmortem examination. The preliminary forensic report confirmed that Padmabai’s death was the result of foul play, specifically that she had been murdered by strangulation sometime between the night of June 18 and the morning of June 19.

Based on the forensic evidence, the Manipal police reclassified the case as a murder investigation. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Isha Nayak allegedly committed the crime due to financial difficulties and unresolved family disputes. Authorities have taken Isha Nayak into custody and presented him before the court to face charges related to the death of his mother.