Road Accident Claims Life Near Farangipete

Bantwal: A fatal road accident occurred on Saturday near Tenth Mile Stone in Farangipete, resulting in the death of a two-wheeler rider. The victim has been identified as Ibrahim N, a resident of Kalenjabailu village in Puttila, Belthangady Taluk.

The incident involved a collision between a two-wheeler and a fish lorry en route from Mangalore to Bangalore. Preliminary reports indicate that the collision occurred while Mr. Ibrahim was traveling from Mangalore to his residence in Belthangady. He died on the spot.

The Melkar Traffic Police have visited the site and have registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.