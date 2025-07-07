Manipur sees further improvement in Covid situation

Imphal: The Covid-19 situation further improved in Manipur on Friday, indicating a daily positivity rate of 13.3 per cent against 32.5 per cent on June 26, officials said on Friday.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that as per the latest Covid-19 status report issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), two new positive cases were detected out of 15 samples tested on Sunday, indicating a daily positivity rate of 13.3 per cent. The cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases reported since June 1, 2025, stands at 298.

Currently, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 55, with 13 patients discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 243. No Covid-related deaths have been reported during this period.

Of the 298 positive cases on Sunday, 196 were reported in Imphal West district, 69 in Imphal East district, 18 in Bishnupur, 10 in Thoubal district, two each in Tengnoupal and Chandel district and one in Kakching district. Except for the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, the five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region.

Manipur’s Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said in the current wave, the first Covid case in the state was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection. The woman hails from the Bishnupur district. Gonmei urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier held a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in Covid-19 cases.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other authorities attended the meeting. The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state’s preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform portal.