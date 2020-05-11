Spread the love



















Manmohan Singh tests negative for Covid-19, shifted out of ICU



New Delhi: In a news which is expected to bring a sense of relief to the Congress party, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward, while his Covid-19 test result has also returned negative.

On Sunday, Singh was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS at 8.45 p.m. on Saturday. The former Prime Minister was subjected to several medical tests, including the one to determine whether he was infected with the deadly coronavirus. He is under the supervision of Nitish Nayak.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.