‘Mann Ki Baat’: Delhi BJP chief hails PM Modi for motivating young voters

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday tuned into the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show and lauded his motivational words for young voters.

“As National Voters’ Day is being commemorated today, PM Modi motivated youth who have turned 18 to vote and also discussed the importance of cleanliness along with environmental protection,” said Sachdeva after tuning into the monthly radio show at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Ramesh Nagar.

According to Delhi BJP Mann Ki Baat Convenor Rajan Tiwari, a collective listening to the Mann Ki Baat programme was organised at 6,487 booth locations.

Others who joined the Delhi BJP chief in hearing the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ included Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Harish Khurana and District President Virendra Babbar.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme at Vivekanand School, Vivek Vihar, along with MLA O.P. Sharma, Anil Goyal, District President Deepak Gaba and school teachers.

State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme with residents of jhuggis in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency.

After listening to Mann Ki Baat at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Ramesh Nagar, while speaking to the media, Sachdeva said that Mann Ki Baat is a programme of knowledge.

“It is about learning, and even today one could see how the Prime Minister explained many subjects to all of us in a very simple manner,” he said.

Sachdeva said that the Prime Minister spoke about the experiments taking place under Startup India and mentioned the upcoming AI Summit to be held in India next month.

“Through this programme, PM Modi consistently makes efforts to place diverse information on the global platform,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister spoke about the guards of Panna and how they are conserving Ayurvedic medicines.

He said that Mann Ki Baat should connect with children as well. It provides information, awareness, knowledge, and offers a great deal to learn.

Tokhan Sahu said that through the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister highlights hidden talents in the country, and all of us draw inspiration from it and try to connect ourselves with the programme.

He said that the Prime Minister spoke about strengthening democracy by stating that when a youth turns 18, they should be respected so that they realise they will now vote.

Sahu said that through public participation, we can clean our rivers and ponds. Through Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister brings many such talents to the forefront and highlights them, inspiring the people of the country that we too should do such work. This helps the nation move forward.

Bansuri Swaraj said that Mann Ki Baat is a programme that is eagerly awaited. She said that today one would have seen in every home across India the story of India’s development — an inspiring narrative — which PM Modi takes to every Indian.

“And it is not limited to India’s borders alone; as mentioned, there was a reference to Malaysia, to Tamil schools there, and to heritage societies that are still doing significant work to preserve Indian culture,” he said.

Swaraj said that Gen-Z trends — such as bhajan clubbing — were mentioned by PM Modi.

“We also heard how, through the initiative of youth in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 lakh kg waste were removed from water bodies, and how relentless efforts by Indians led to the rejuvenation of rivers like the Tamsa. It is such an inspiring programme that we all learn something from it and resolve to imbibe each message in our lives,” she said.