Manohar Lal credits Delhi CM for launch of 45 ‘Atal Canteens’

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for the speedy launch of 45 affordable food canteens in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of 45 out of the proposed 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ in the national capital on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manohar Lal said that the canteens will ensure that no citizen goes hungry.

In a message on X, Manohar Lal said, “On the birth anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, a vibrant symbol of service, good governance, and human sensitivities, I participated in the launch of Atal Canteens initiated by the Delhi government today at various locations in Delhi, including Nehru Nagar.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Minister had said that development projects worth approximately Rs 72,000 crore are currently underway in Delhi, and several new initiatives are also in the pipeline for the National Capital.

Praising the Delhi government’s canteen initiative, he said, “This innovative initiative is not merely a scheme, but a strong resolve to deliver assistance with dignity to the person standing in the last row of society, where the spirit of public service is being empowered by providing nutritious food for just 5 rupees.”

“Embracing the mantra of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor of the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, this initiative will ensure that no one in Delhi has to go to bed hungry. I also extend special congratulations to Delhi’s energetic Chief Minister sister @gupta_rekhaji, who has brought this initiative to fruition,” he said.

Manohar Lal apprised the Speaker that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will soon improve connectivity from Panipat to Karnal.

He also informed that multiple initiatives are being planned and implemented to further enhance and expand the Delhi Metro network, aimed at improving urban mobility and regional connectivity.