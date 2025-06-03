Marala Mallige Day – 2025: ‘Pratibha Spandana’ – A Grand Celebration of Kannada Language, Literature, and Culture by Kuwait Kannada Koota

Kuwait: It was a vibrant and sunny day for the Kuwait Kannada Koota. During the recently held event, the venue buzzed with excitement as talents, literary stalwarts, artists, organizers, sponsors, guests, and children gathered for ‘Pratibha Spandana,’ an extravagant literary and cultural program.

Meticulously organized by the Executive Committee-2025 of Kuwait Kannada Koota, led by President Mr. Tharendra Shettigar, Vice President Dr. Preeti Shetty, General Secretary Dr. Guruprasad Subbarao, and Treasurer Mr. Manjunath Jogi, the event commemorated Marala Mallige Day, celebrating the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Kannada literature and arts.

The Public Relations Committee, led by Convener Mrs. Rajeshwari Ashok and Co-convener Shilpa Hegde, transformed the entrance of the school auditorium into a warm and inviting space. The entrance was uniquely decorated, setting a welcoming tone for the event. The PR team showcased their creativity with a table adorned with papers and beautifully designed kites, promoting the joy of reading with books by renowned Kannada authors from ‘Kannada Saaraswata Loka.’

An enthusiastic team from the Marala Mallige committee, led by Convener Mrs. Alaka Jitendra and Co-Convener Mrs. Rashmitha Shetty, along with members Dr. Azad Ismail Saheb, Mrs. Suguna Mahesh, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Bhat, and Mr. Jayaraju M.S., tirelessly prepared for the event. Their efforts brought together a diverse array of competitions and literary activities.

The program kicked off with various competitions for different age groups. Women showcased their creativity in a Rangoli competition, men engaged in a kite-making contest, and children participated in collage-making and rubber band art competitions. Even toddlers joined in the fun before the stage programs commenced.

Marala Mallige Day was officially inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest, Mr. Mimicry Gopi, along with Executive Committee (EC) members and their families. Following the inauguration, Mr. Tharendra Shettigar delivered the presidential speech, setting the tone for the day’s events.

The Marala Mallige Committee organized an impressive array of creative activities and competitions. The Marala Mallige team ensured inclusivity by organizing competitions for all age groups, from babies under a year old to teenagers and adults. Separate games for ladies and gentlemen uncovered hidden talents. Alongside on-stage and off-stage competitions, members were invited to write articles for the Marala Mallige magazine for 2025. One intriguing competition involved writing a story based on a picture provided by the team a week before the event.

After the children’s competitions concluded, the Marala Mallige team prepared to release the online edition of the Marala Mallige Magazine. In an innovative move, the magazine was unveiled by the event’s chief guest, Mr. Gopi, along with EC members. Additionally, Kuwait Kannada Koota frequently publishes a directory of members’ contact information, which was also released during the event.

A particularly exciting part of the program was the highly anticipated house game ‘Gere Bare – Haadu Jodu,’ featuring the four houses of Kuwait Kannada Koota: Netravathi, Hemavati, Kaveri, and Sharavati. Led by Dr. Sanketa Patil, Mrs. Rajeshwari Chetan, Mrs. Aparna Manjunath, and Mrs. Shilpa Sharanagouda Patil, respectively, each team presented an entertainment show depicting a story related to their theme, showcasing creativity through singing, drama, painting, lyric writing, and dancing.

The chief guest, Mr. Gopala Hanumanthu, popularly known as Mimicry Gopi, captivated the audience with his unique style. His exceptional stand-up comedy and voice-over mimicry of celebrities and politicians brought joy and laughter, earning him a standing ovation. EC Committee members felicitated him for his contributions to Kannada art, language, and culture.

The event was made possible by generous contributions from sponsors and partners like Land Traders, Al-Mulla International Exchange Co., Joyalukkas Jewellery Kuwait, United Business Group, Oriental Restaurant, Badr Medical Center Farwaniya, and Annapurna Veggie Restaurant. The program was sponsored by Mr. Suresh Nuggehally, owner of ‘Blue NAPA Valley.’

The program concluded with a sumptuous dinner served by Koota volunteers and hotel staff. Overall, ‘Pratibha Spandana’ was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. It was a true celebration of Kannada language, literature, and culture, bringing the community together in a spirit of unity and pride.



