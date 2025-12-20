Maram Naga delegation meets Manipur Governor; seeks protection of ethnic, cultural heritage

Imphal: A four-member delegation of the Maram Naga tribal community on Friday met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and apprised him of their ethnic and cultural concerns, while seeking protection and preservation of their traditional heritage.

A Lok Bhavan official said that four representatives of the Maram Union met the Governor and briefed him on the grievances and challenges being faced by the tribal community.

They highlighted issues related to the recognition and documentation of the Maram traditional system, preservation of monoliths and heritage sites, promotion of the Maram dialect, support for cultural festivals, and development of horticulture initiatives.

President Droupadi Murmu, during her two-day visit to Manipur from December 11 to 12, had visited the Naga tribal-inhabited Senapati district on December 12. Referring to the PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme, she had expressed confidence that initiatives under the mission would further improve the lives of tribal communities, especially Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The PM JANMAN scheme covers 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory, with interventions spanning nine ministries to provide benefits such as solar power, mobile towers, roads and skill training. President Murmu had noted that the Maram Naga tribe is the only PVTG community in Manipur.

“I understand with full empathy your concerns and your desire for a peaceful and prosperous future. I reiterate the Government of India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur, including those in the tribal regions. Let us continue working together for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur,” she had said.

The PM JANMAN scheme, launched in November 2023 by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by providing essential facilities, bridging development gaps, and ensuring access to basic services such as housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, education and connectivity.

The Maram people, also known as Maram Nagas, are a distinct Tibeto-Burman Naga tribe primarily residing in Manipur’s Senapati district.

They are known for their unique culture, agricultural practices such as jhum and terrace farming, and spiritual traditions including the Punghi and Kanghi festivals, which emphasise nature worship. Recent initiatives within the community have focused on conservation and women’s empowerment through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Maram Nagas speak the Maram language, which belongs to the Sino-Tibetan family, and are recognised as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).