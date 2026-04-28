Marathi language mandate: Maha launches ‘Practical Marathi’ drive for auto-rickshaw, taxi drivers from May 1

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday officially paused immediate license cancellations for non-compliance by licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers over the use of the Marathi language.

While the rule remains mandatory, the focus from May 1 (Maharashtra Day) to August 15 will be on a “Special Permit Inspection Drive” across all 59 RTO offices to survey drivers and verify proficiency. This was announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik after meeting with transport department officials.

He clarified that the Marathi language mandate for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra is entering a critical phase, with a shift from strict immediate enforcement to a more structured, training-focused rollout starting May 1st (Maharashtra Day).

Despite demands from driver unions for an extension of the deadline, the state has decided to maintain the May 1st launch date for the campaign. However, Minister Sarnaik said that the immediate focus would be on compliance and training rather than punitive permit cancellations for language barriers alone. “Marathi must be spoken; it is our state language. While we will not cancel permits solely over the language issue during this phase, the campaign will remain active. We are providing the tools for drivers to learn,” he stated.

He further said, “The RTO (regional transport office) will provide dedicated spaces within their offices for drivers to learn Marathi. Drivers will be issued ‘Marathi for Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ guidebooks, a resource originally developed by the state government in 2020. Between August 1st and August 15th, RTO committees will be formed to survey and identify drivers who are still unable to communicate in Marathi.”

He reiterated that the goal is to identify non-Marathi speakers and direct them towards training rather than punitively revoking their livelihoods.

“Drivers aren’t required to be scholars; they need ‘Practical Marathi’ for daily communication like discussing fares, locations, and service,” he commented.

To facilitate the transition, the state is providing several resources, including booklets, a simplified curriculum focusing on essential phrases for public transport, said the minister.

He added that space within RTO offices is being allocated for language instruction. Major unions have agreed to cooperate and will even host training sessions at their own offices or rented halls.

“The Marathi mandate is being codified through a draft amendment to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Functional Marathi skills will now be a prerequisite for the renewal of permits and licenses for motor cabs. This policy explicitly covers both traditional vehicles and app-based aggregators (Ola, Uber, Rapido),” said Minister Sarnaik. He warned that RTO officials who “improperly” issue licenses without verifying language skills will also face disciplinary action.

In view of the minister’s announcement, the May 4 strike previously called by non-Marathi driver unions has been withdrawn. Minister Sarnaik said that while the government is showing flexibility on the timeline, the ultimate goal remains strict enforcement. After the August 15 survey, the RTO plans to strictly enforce the law against those who have made no effort to acquire basic proficiency.