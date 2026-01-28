Mary Milben backs PM Modi, urges Trump to pivot

Washington: In a forceful message on global leadership and diplomacy, singer and actress Mary Millben lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of US-India tensions and urged Washington to “pivot” its approach, saying dignity and strategic restraint had elevated PM Modi’s standing on the world stage.

While reaffirming that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi share a personal rapport, Millben said “true friendship always admits wrongdoing or, in this case, wrong approach,” adding that she and “many in America disapprove of the hostile rhetoric recently from the Trump Administration towards India.”

She said she had “and will continue to encourage President Trump to approach India as a friend and ally,” urging a policy reset grounded in respect, alliance, and shared democratic values.

Marking two decades of close association with the American presidency, Millben said 2026 represented “20 years of my relationship with the American presidency,” beginning in 2006 when she served as a White House presidential appointee to President George W. Bush and extending to performances for five consecutive US Presidents and administrations.

“I thank God for this divine alignment and the opportunity to be His ambassador in America,” she said, adding that her long proximity to the presidency “introduced me to the world and world leaders, including China and President Xi, Russia and President Putin, and my beloved India and friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Millben said she had, for years, “publicly applauded Prime Minister Modi — for his moral compass, his humility and compassion for the Indian people, and his acumen of innovation.” She said she now applauded the Prime Minister “for his measured and strategic diplomacy during the current economic tug of war with the US.”

“His display of dignity, under pressure, has made him the most revered world leader in geopolitics,” she said.

She said when the United States made “an unprecedented shift in its approach to India this past year,” the Prime Minister “stood with dignity.” When Washington “threatened higher tariffs,” he “sought diversification with new global partners.”

“Even his silence, when merited, has demonstrated strength,” she said, describing what she called a “de-risk” posture from the US that led the Prime Minister to strengthen relationships with “China and President Xi, Russia and President Putin,” and now European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Calling the India–European Union trade pact historic, Millben said, “Today’s historic trade agreement between India and the EU marks a significant moment in geopolitics.” She described it as “a bold proclamation that sovereignty, security, and freedom remain the virtues of democracy and trade.”

Reflecting on her years of engagement with the White House, Millben said, “Over the years serving and singing for the American presidency, I have learned that without true friends in allies globally, America will fail in keeping its position as the leading superpower.”

Addressing India directly, she said, “India, I assure you, America is your friend.” She said she had “and will continue to encourage President Trump to approach India as a friend and ally,” stressing that the relationship should be anchored in respect and partnership.

“Our two countries, the oldest and largest democracies in the world, share a history bonded through sovereignty and freedom,” she said.

In a direct appeal to the US President, Millben said, “Mr. President, you know I respect you greatly and pray for your best always.” She urged a course correction, saying, “Now is the time to pivot, apologize to the Prime Minister, restore our relationship with India, regain value for the 4.5 million Indian American citizens here at home, and reclaim our respected voice in geopolitics.”

“As the President of Peace, let us now be at peace with India, Europe, and the world,” she said, adding, “A pivot, Mr. President, is in itself a posture of power and strength.”

India and the United States have in recent years expanded cooperation across defence, technology, and people-to-people ties, while also navigating trade frictions and policy differences.