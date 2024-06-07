Mass Tree Plantation Drive Kick-starts at MRPL

Mangaluru: Enthusiastic Children of Borugudde Govt. School assisted MRPL to kick-start their ambitious Mass Tree Plantation Drive wherein 8000 Trees are planned to be planted in the surroundings of MRPL during the year 2024-25. The event was held at Borugudde on 06 June 2024.

During this launching event, 200 saplings were planted at Borugudde Govt. School & another 500 Saplings were distributed by MRPL’s flagship retail outlet brand “HiQ”.

MRPL Environment Team informed that Throughout the year tree plantation activities will be conducted in and around MRPL, nearby schools and neighbouring villages.

Around 2000 plants belonging to threatened species would be planted in the Marshy area near MRPL assisted by the horticulture experts of Pilikula Nursery. In addition some plants belonging to the native species will also be planted in and around the refinery & township.

This initiative represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly Environment, and MRPL anticipates community support to make it a resounding success.

Shri Sudarshan MS, CGM – HSE, MRPL, Smt Vijaya Hegde, SEO, KSPCB Mangalore, Rajesh Baligara, Range Forest Officer, KFD Mangalore, Shri DP Mahendra (EO, KSPCB Mangalore), Dr Maheshwari Singh, DEO, KSPCB Mangalore, Dr Manju R, DEO, KSPCB Mangalore, were present during the programme along with other senior officials of MRPL.