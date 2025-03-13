Massive fire in Jaipur warehouse: Over 30 fire engines deployed, nearby residents evacuated

Jaipur: A massive fire broke out early on Thursday morning in a fan belt warehouse near Road No. 12 in the Murlipura police station area.

The fire was first noticed by Circle Inspector Virendra Kuril, who was patrolling the area at night.

Upon receiving the alert, he promptly reached the site with the police team.

More than 30 fire engines have been deployed and are actively working to contain the blaze.

According to CI Kuril, the fire brigade was immediately informed and reached the scene with emergency response teams.

The fire originated in a warehouse located on the first floor of a building housing a UCO Bank branch.

Authorities swiftly evacuated residents from the surrounding area as a precautionary measure.

“After getting the information, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, efforts are being made to control the fire, more than 30 fire brigade vehicles have arrived. So far, the fire has not been controlled. The fan belt warehouse was built above UCO Bank and there was chaos due to the massive fire, said officials on the site.

In fact, many senior police officials were also present at the spot and cops have diverted the traffic on both sides.

To ensure safety, power supply in the vicinity was switched off, and the affected area was cordoned off.

The intense blaze created panic among locals, but officials managed to control the situation by urging people to vacate the premises.

Traffic towards the incident site has also been diverted to facilitate fire-fighting operations.

Efforts to douse the flames are still underway, said officials.

A few months ago, a total of 21 people lost their lives in a major inferno when a tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) making a U-turn on the highway, caught fire after hitting a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The fire caused by the collision spread rapidly across a 300-metre stretch of the road and engulfed three dozen vehicles in flames.

Many people were burnt alive in the accident while several were injured. Many of them are still undergoing treatment.