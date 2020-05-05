Spread the love



















Massive Fire reported at Sharjah Tower

Sharjah: A massive fire was reported at a residential tower in Al Nahda in Sharjah on Tuesday night, Gulf News learnt. The quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster, authorities said. The name of the building is Abbco Tower, according to reports from the scene.

The fire started at 9.04pm, according to Sharjah Civil Defence teams. Residents have been evacuated, they added.

Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot to control the blaze after the police operation room received a call reporting flames in the building. The tower has 47 floors, excluding parking.

Residents of the nearby buildings were immediately evacuated for their safety.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze, authorities added.

The reason for the fire is not known yet. Short circuits, cigarette butts, random storage and poor electrical connections were the major causes of fires that took place in Sharjah last year according to a senior official.

Residents told Gulf News that the fire is believed to have started on the 10th floor at 9.04pm. “It was a small fire to begin with and we came out of the building as soon as we saw it,” said one resident.

Another Arab resident from the 17th floor who was sitting inside his car, said, “Where do we go now?”

Many others too were taking refuge in their cars.

Petal Jaison, living in the next building Sahara Plaza, said the fumes were blowing into her building as well. Speaking to Gulf News, she said the fire started an hour ago at 9.30 pm. The entire building was on fire. A smaller building next has also caught fire she said. Sharjah Police and Firefighters were inside trying douse the fire. At 10.40 pm she said the building was still on fire. Residents and those in the shops below have been evacuated, she said.