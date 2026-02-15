May our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at peak of prosperity: PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahashivratri greetings on Sunday, invoking Lord Shiva’s blessings for the well-being of every citizen and the prosperity of the nation.

In a post on X, he wrote,“To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keep His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity.”

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the nation, invoking Lord Shiva’s grace for peace and progress. In a post on X, she wrote, “On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen. My prayer is that the grace of Mahadev may forever remain upon us all, and that our nation may always advance on the path of progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared similar sentiments, posting, “On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen. My prayer is that the grace of Mahadev may forever remain upon us all, and that our nation may always advance on the path of progress.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, “Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and fellow citizens on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev, the Supreme Deity, that through His grace, the spirit of peace and harmony may strengthen in the world. May the blessings of Lord Shiva continue to guide our nation on the path of unity, security, and continuous progress. May happiness, prosperity, and peace reside in everyone’s life. Har Har Mahadev!”

Mahashivratri was celebrated with immense devotion and spiritual fervour across the country as lakhs of devotees thronged prominent Shiva temples from the early hours on Sunday.

Long queues, special rituals, night-long prayers and holy dips marked the auspicious occasion, with elaborate security and administrative arrangements put in place to ensure smooth darshan and crowd management at major pilgrimage sites.

Mahashivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is marked to honour the deity Shiva and commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati.

Across states, the festival was marked by devotion, elaborate security arrangements and spiritual enthusiasm as devotees celebrated the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri.