MBBS student appears for NEET-2024 exam in place of younger brother, both arrested



Jaipur: A NEET aspirant and his elder brother, a first-year MBBS student, who appeared in his place for the examination in Rajasthan’s Barmer, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

SP Narendra Singh Meena said that Anita Chaudhary, Principal of Antri Devi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Barmer, informed the police that a dummy candidate was taking the exam on Sunday in place of Gopala Ram.

SHO Lekhraj Siyag and DST in-charge Mahipal Singh ASI rushed to the spot and arrested the accused Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi, son of Kishna Ram, and his younger brother Gopala Ram from the examination centre.

Vishnoi, a first-semester student at SN Medical College, Jodhpur, had edited his photo in his Aadhaar card and went to take the exam in place of his younger brother.

Police have arrested both brothers and are interrogating them.