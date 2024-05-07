SIT officers acting like agents of Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar, says Kumaraswamy



Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the Congress government of not carrying out a transparent probe in the obscene video scandal involving sitting MP Prajwal Revanna.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumaraswamy said, “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Congress government has become, the Siddaramaiah Investigation Team and Shivakumar Investigation Team.”

“The officers of SIT are acting like agents of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar. H.D. Revanna has been fixed in the kidnap case of a victim of a sex scandal allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. DyCM Shivakumar, who has played a role in the distribution of pen drive containing alleged sex videos should be sacked from the cabinet,” he demanded.

“There is a role and conspiracy of Shivakumar in this case. I will not leave the matter here. If CM Siddaramaiah has any morality, Shivakumar should be dropped from the cabinet,” Kumaraswamy stressed.

“The complaint was prepared in Bengaluru and it was sent to Holenarasipur town and then filed in the police station,” he alleged.

“I am not talking in favour of Prajwal Revanna. The case has been lodged under non-bailable sections against him. Another case was lodged on the second day. The complaint was given that the victim was raped after threatening with a gun. Who created stories for the media? What is the direction of the Supreme Court in cases such as this? The case is being utilized to cause damage to targeted persons. It is claimed that the episode took place in 2022. Why were you silent then?” Kumaraswamy questioned the state government.

“Who is behind the woman whose video had come out on the first day? Why the kidnapped lady, rescued by the SIT, is not being produced before the court yet? The SIT is forcing a responsible political leader to give statements as they want,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also agreed that he was opposed to the candidature of Prajwal Revanna from the Hassan seat. “I opposed in the backdrop of complaints by party workers against Prajwal on not respecting elders, not behaving appropriately,” he said.



