MCC to Spend Rs 8.3 Crore Annually for Collection/Transportation of Waste from 60 Wards

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), which is preparing to commence door-to-door waste collection and transportation in 60 wards of the city on its own, will have to shell out nearly Rs 8.3 crore a year towards the salary of drivers, supervisors, loaders and helpers as well as the maintenance of vehicles. The city corporation has already procured 153 vehicles, including 30 tipper trucks, 107 jeep tippers and 16 compactors, to commence the door-to-door waste collection and transportation on its own.

The urban local body has decided to invite tenders to avail the services of required staff and maintenance of vehicles on an outsourcing basis. The city corporation will have to hire 153 drivers, 21 supervisors, 90 loaders and 16 helpers on an outsourcing basis for the purpose. While Rs 7.2 crore will have to be sanctioned towards salary, ESI, EPF and service charges to hire workers, Rs 1.1 crore will have to be reserved for the maintenance of 153 vehicles every year.

Briefing the media, MCC council chief whip Premanand Shetty said that the required vehicles were purchased under the Swachh Bharat Mission funds. “The city corporation has already prepared an action plan to get manpower required for waste collection and the same has been approved by the council. The city corporation will be able to commence the door-to-door waste collection on its own once the tender processes for appointment of workers and maintenance of vehicles are completed. Tenders will be invited very soon.

The Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWCL), which has been taking up the door-to-door waste collection and transportation, was getting up to Rs 1.5 crore per month based on the quantity of waste collected,” he said, adding that the contract of the AWCL has already ended.

However, all the new garbage hauling trucks bought by MCC have been parked at Mannagudda and Baikampady yard for the last three months, and many are already developing rust. Though they were bought by the MCC, tenders are being invited for the drivers, loaders’ work, workshop and maintenance for the next three years. At Least these new vehicles bought for several crores should be brought to the road before they become useless due to changing climatic conditions. If not, the MCC will have to incur more expenditure for the repairs. The MCC needs to act, putting parked vehicles to use, preventing unnecessary expenditure.