MCD bypolls results to be declared today

New Delhi: The results of the by-elections held across 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be announced on Wednesday, with counting scheduled to begin early in the morning under heightened security arrangements.

These bypolls, conducted to fill seats left vacant after several councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly and Parliament, witnessed voting on November 30 with a total of 51 candidates, 26 of them women, in the fray.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voter turnout across the 12 wards stood at 38.51 per cent as of 5:30 pm on polling day. A total of 580 polling booths were set up for the exercise, with Chandni Mahal recording the highest participation rate at 55.93 per cent. Officials noted that the polling process was largely peaceful and conducted smoothly.

The SEC has established 10 counting centres across the city, located in Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Each centre has been assigned specific wards and equipped with strong rooms, secured entry and exit points, and constant surveillance.

The Commission said it has coordinated closely with District Election Officers, Returning Officers, General Observers and security agencies to ensure strict adherence to transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

An SEC official stated that the results are likely to be announced by late morning or shortly thereafter.

Politically, the by-elections carry significant implications for the configuration of the 250-member MCD House.

The BJP currently holds 115 councillors, while AAP has 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has 15, and Congress has 8.

The BJP is aiming for a complete sweep of all 12 seats, an outcome that would elevate its tally to 127 and consolidate a clear majority.

A good performance by the BJP is expected to add to the stature of Chief Minister Gupta and present a positive public report card for her e-bus, health and insurance welfare schemes and arrangements for Chhath devotees.

The Election Commission will publish all results on its official portal, ceodelhi.gov.in, once counting concludes.