Mechanised Fishing Ban Along Karnataka Coast from June 1

Udupi: As per a Government of Karnataka notification issued under the Karnataka Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1986, mechanised fishing activities along the Karnataka coast, including Udupi district, will be prohibited from June 1 to July 31, 2026 (both days inclusive), for a total period of 61 days.

The ban applies to fishing carried out using mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines above 10 horsepower (HP), using any kind of nets or fishing equipment. The order has been issued by District Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.

However, motorised boats with engines up to 10 HP used solely for navigation purposes, as well as traditional country boats, will be permitted to operate during this period. They must strictly adhere to weather warnings and official advisories whenever issued.

As the fishing ban comes into effect from June 1, all fishing boats must compulsorily return to the harbour by May 31. Legal action will be taken against boats entering the harbour after the stipulated deadline.

Fishing boats and fishermen violating the government order will face penalties under the Karnataka Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1986, and will also become ineligible for state tax-free diesel benefits for one year.

The Joint Director of the Fisheries Department has appealed to all fishermen in the coastal region to strictly comply with the order and cooperate with the government.