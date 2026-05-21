Udupi Municipality Prepared for Monsoon: Commissioner Mahantesh Hangaragi

Udupi: Since the city is currently receiving water supply from the Varahi Canal, Udupi has not faced a drinking water shortage this summer. Permission to draw water from the canal is available only until June 30, and efforts are underway to extend it for another two to three months, said Udupi City Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangaragi.

He was speaking after releasing the April edition of the association’s Sanmathi magazine during the monthly interaction programme organised by the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association at Pathrika Bhavan on Wednesday.

He explained that last year, water scarcity occurred because the city depended solely on the Swarna River. However, this year, water has been supplied from the Varahi Canal since January. Canal water is transported to the Halladi Water Treatment Plant and pumped to Manipal before being distributed across the city. Since permission to draw water is valid until June 30, no shortage is expected until then.

From June 30 onwards, water will again be pumped from the Swarna River. At present, the Baje Dam has a storage level of 2.4 metres, and recent rains have increased inflows into the reservoir. Therefore, there is no concern regarding water availability, and the municipality will not introduce water rationing this year.

Of the 45 MLD of water pumped from the Varahi Canal, 10 MLD is supplied to Gram Panchayats along the Halladi–Manipal route, while the remaining 35 MLD is distributed within the city. Overall, water is being supplied to 53 villages through the Baje system and the Varahi Canal, preventing shortages in these areas during summer.

Regarding monsoon preparedness, precautionary measures have already been implemented. An additional 40 workers have been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater through drains and canals. Chemical spraying and fogging machines have also been kept ready to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Road pothole-filling work has been carried out across municipal limits, though around 10–15% of the work remains pending in certain city areas due to technical issues in the tender process. Drains in flood-prone areas, including Bannanje, Nittur, Gundibailu, and Mathadabettu, have been cleaned and desilted to prevent flooding.

Development work at the Nittur Sewage Treatment Plant is underway at a cost of ₹30 crore and is expected to be completed by June–July next year. Once completed, sewage-related issues are expected to be resolved. Discussions are also being held on utilising treated water for industrial purposes.

On waste management, the Commissioner clarified that garbage collection charges have not been increased. To curb littering, 24 community mobilisers have been appointed across the city, and fines totalling ₹4 lakh have been collected so far.

Illegal buildings constructed before September 2024 are eligible for B-Khata approval, while notices have been issued to buildings constructed thereafter. Door numbers will not be issued for parking areas under any circumstances.

Action is also being taken to remove roadside kiosks that obstruct traffic. Out of the 57 auto-rickshaw stands in the city, 48 have official approval. No new approvals for future stands will be granted, and unauthorised stands will be removed.

Association District President Subrahmanya G. Kuri presided over the programme. Information Officer Manjunath and Treasurer Harish Kundar were present. General Secretary Nazir Polya welcomed the gathering, while Raheem Ujire compered the event.

The Commissioner also said that the municipality plans to construct a multi-level parking facility under the PPP model at the site of the former Vishveshwaraya Commercial Complex near the old KSRTC bus stand.

Regarding the pit dug near the municipal office on Health Department land, he said ₹80 lakh is required to fill it. The Health Department has written to the government, as it is unable to undertake the work. Although the municipality had expressed interest in constructing a multi-level parking facility there, the land deed permits use only for hospital-related purposes.

Plans are also underway to shift the city’s daily market to land near the old DC Office Road. Additionally, a road development project from the National Highway to Brahmagiri Circle is being proposed at a cost of ₹3.5 crore while preserving existing trees.



