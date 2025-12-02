Medical Emergency Sees Thiruvananthapuram-Bound Flight Diverted to Mangaluru International Airport

Swift Airport Response Ensures Passenger Safety and Well-being

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MgIA) demonstrated its commitment to passenger safety and well-being when it swiftly responded to a medical emergency late on 1 December 2025. Air India Express flight IX 522, en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Riyadh, was diverted to Mangaluru Airport after a passenger in his late 30s experienced a medical emergency on board.

The Airport’s Operations Control Centre promptly received an alert regarding the passenger’s health condition. MgIA immediately activated its emergency response protocol, mobilising the airport medical team and coordinating with stakeholders, including CISF, immigration, and customs.

Upon landing, airport medical personnel attended to the passenger, assessed his condition, and arranged transfer to a local tertiary-care hospital for further treatment. The passenger’s relatives accompanied the passenger, who incidentally received necessary medical care on board, which helped stabilise the situation.

Following the successful handling of the emergency, the flight departed for Thiruvananthapuram at 2:05 am on 2 December 2025. The seamless coordination between the airline, airport staff, and emergency responders ensured the passenger received timely medical attention and the situation was managed efficiently.

“We appreciate the exemplary cooperation of all parties involved, and this incident reaffirms our ongoing commitment to prioritising passenger safety and readiness to respond to unforeseen emergencies with professionalism and care,” the Airport spokesperson said.