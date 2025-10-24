Medical Representative Teja Kumar B Missing Since June 7

Mangalore: Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Teja Kumar B, a 28-year-old medical representative, who has been missing since June 7, 2023. A formal missing person’s report has been filed with the Kankanady City Police Station.

According to the report, Teja Kumar, a resident of Barya village in Gundya Shiribagilu and currently residing in Kandettu, Bikarnakatte, informed his mother that he was traveling to Bangalore on the evening of June 7 to attend a company meeting. However, it has been confirmed that he did not travel to Bangalore, and he has not returned to his residence since.

Teja Kumar is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height, with oily black skin, a slender build, and a long face. He has a mustache and a beard. On the day he disappeared, he was reportedly wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants. He is fluent in Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, and English.

The Station Officer of the Kankanady City Police Station has issued a press release urging anyone with information about Teja Kumar’s disappearance to come forward. Individuals with any relevant details are requested to contact the Kankanady City Police Station immediately. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.