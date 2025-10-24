Leadership row: No one indispensable for Congress, says K’taka Minister Mahadevappa

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing leadership row in Karnataka, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday said that no one is indispensable to the Congress, asserting that the party and its leadership will take appropriate decisions when required.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Mahadevappa — a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — made remarks that have assumed political significance. He had earlier strongly advocated for a Dalit Chief Minister in the event of a change in leadership in the state.

Responding to a question on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah projecting Minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father’s successor — despite continuing demands for a Dalit CM, with both Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Mahadevappa himself having earlier expressed interest in the post — the Social Welfare Minister said that the statement did not come from the party high command.

“Has this statement been made by the high command? Why are you bothered? There are many people in the party who are ideologically committed — plenty of them, in fact. The Congress party exists because of its ideology. No one is indispensable. When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi passed away, people wondered about the future of leadership, but many leaders emerged. Hence, no one is inevitable in the Congress,” Mahadevappa asserted.

He further said that the AICC and the state leadership will decide the party’s course of action in Karnataka. “Apart from the decisions of the Chief Minister, the State Congress President, and the AICC, no other statements hold significance. There is no meaning if people draw their own conclusions,” he added.

Commenting on Yathindra’s remarks, Mahadevappa said, “Whoever made the statement should explain the background of their comments. We are not aware of it.”

“The Chief Minister knows what should and should not happen. The high command and our party president are also aware of the developments. We have not been called or informed about this issue so far,” he said.

In a major development, CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra had recently stated that his father is at the fag end of his political career and that at this crucial juncture, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi would take the lead in guiding those who follow “scientific and progressive thought”.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas… Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

The comments have assumed significance amid ongoing rumours of a leadership change and discussions over a possible power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, refusing to comment on Yathindra’s statement, said he would convey the message to the appropriate quarters.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Shivakumar said, when asked whether he would issue a notice to Yathindra: “I won’t talk about the matter now. I will convey the message where it should reach.”

“I stand by discipline. Discipline is the priority of my party,” Shivakumar underlined.