Medtronic and Father Muller Medical College join forces to enhance surgical training in Laparoscopic and Hernia procedures

Mangalore: Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has partnered with Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Mangalore, to launch a structured surgical training initiative in India aimed at enhancing laparoscopic skills for early surgeons and Lap hernia surgery skills for practicing surgeons. The collaboration is part of Medtronic’s ongoing commitment to advancing clinical education and empowering the next generation of surgeons with evidence-based knowledge, precision techniques, and hands-on training opportunities.

As part of the program, trainees will undergo comprehensive training that combines hands-on exposure to laparoscopic hernia repair techniques with a deep understanding of anatomical and procedural aspects. The curriculum includes didactic sessions on the principles of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), focusing on ergonomics, instrumentation, and surgical precision. Participants will engage in live surgical observations, case discussions, and intraoperative decision-making analysis to develop critical clinical judgment.

Under the expert supervision of Father Muller faculty, trainees will progressively move from guided procedures to independently performing surgeries at their respective institutions. A key highlight of this collaboration is the “Pathway to Mastery in Hernia Surgery” initiative—a structured, phased mentorship program designed to transition surgeons from traditional open hernia surgeries to advanced minimally invasive techniques. Leveraging the robust expertise and training infrastructure at Father Muller Hospital, the program aims to create a skilled cadre of hernia surgeons who can enhance surgical standards and improve patient outcomes across the region.

Speaking on the collaboration, Abhishek Bhargava, Senior Director, Medical Surgical, Medtronic India, said, “At Medtronic, we believe that true innovation in healthcare goes beyond technological advancement; it is about empowering people. Education and skill development are foundational to our mission of transforming care and improving patient outcomes. Our collaboration with Father Muller Medical College reflects a shared commitment to foster surgical excellence through continuous learning and capacity building. By integrating hands-on training, expert mentorship, and access to cutting-edge minimally invasive technologies, we aim to equip the next generation of surgeons with the skills needed to deliver safer, more precise care. Ultimately, our goal is to raise clinical standards and broaden access to high-quality surgical care across communities.”

Rev Fr Faustine L Lobo, Director, Father Muller Medical College, commented, “At Father Muller Medical College, we are committed to not just medical education but clinical excellence that benefits the wider healthcare ecosystem. This partnership with Medtronic is an important step in strengthening surgical capabilities and knowledge dissemination. Our skilled faculty and infrastructure, combined with Medtronic’s technological expertise, will provide trainees with a well-rounded learning experience that we are hopeful will translate into better surgical outcomes for patients.”

Dr Rakesh Rai, Professor, Head of Department, General Surgery, Father Muller Medical College, said, “This partnership marks a transformative step in surgical education. By combining Medtronic’s technological leadership with our academic and clinical expertise, we are equipping surgeons with the skills and confidence to perform advanced laparoscopic procedures. The ‘Pathway to Mastery in Hernia Surgery’ initiative reflects our shared vision of elevating surgical standards and improving patient outcomes through structured, hands-on learning.”

The initiative is also aligned with FMMC’s broader mission to foster an environment of learning and to shape future healthcare professionals. It aims to contribute meaningfully to the evolving surgical landscape by mentoring young surgeons and promoting best practices in laparoscopic surgery. The training modules will be held at the dedicated skill lab within Father Muller Hospital and will incorporate endo-suturing, knotting, aseptic techniques, and simulation-based training, thereby preparing participants for the real-world challenges of surgery.

Together, Medtronic and FMMC aim to build a sustainable model of surgical education that is scalable, impactful, and deeply rooted in advancing patient care in India.

Father Muller Medical College is a private medical school in Mangaluru, Karnataka, established in 1880 by Father Augustus Muller. The institution is known for its commitment to providing both medical education and healthcare services, with a motto of “Heal and Comfort”. Accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

