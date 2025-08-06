Rohan Corporation Organizes Free Medical Camp for Employees and Workers

Mangaluru: As part of its ongoing commitment to employee well-being, Rohan Corporation organized a free medical health camp aimed to ensure better health and care for its staff and labour force.

The camp was held at the Rohan City premises on Bejai Main Road, Mangaluru, in association with Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh (R) and Lions Club Mangaladevi.

Hundreds of employees and workers participated in the camp, where a team of expert doctors conducted various tests, including blood pressure, diabetes, dental check-ups, and general health screening.

Dion monterio , the Director of the company, stated, “The contribution of our workers to the growth of our organization is invaluable. We deeply care about their health. This camp is a reflection of that concern.”

Mahesh, District Supervisor of Mangaluru DAPCU added, “This isn’t just a routine health camp. It is a meaningful step toward building a healthier, more supported workforce. We will continue to organize such socially responsible and health-focused initiatives in the future.”

Senior Health Officer from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Saleem Pasha, who was present at the camp, said, “This camp is not just about health check-ups, it shows the genuine care the company has for its employees. I truly hope Rohan Corporation’s thoughtful initiative sets an example for other organizations to follow.”

The programme was graced by the presence of key participants, including Sumana, The General manager of Rohan Corporation ; Santosh Poonja, President of Lions Club Mangaladevi Mangaluru; Dr Shreshtha Shetty, Assistant Professor at AJ Dental College; Sharavathi from the Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangaluru Project managers Naresh Kumar; representatives from Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh; Project managers Kantha Nayak and Puneeth Kumar, Health, Safety and Environment Manager.