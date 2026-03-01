Mega Bible Convention 2026 Concludes with Fervent Prayers for Global Peace; Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Leads Prayer of Deliverance

MANGALURU, MARCH 01: The spiritually enriching four-day ‘Mega Bible Convention 2026’ drew to a magnificent close on Sunday, 1 March 2026, at the Holy Cross Church grounds, Cordel, Kulshekar. Organised by the Mangalore Diocesan Charismatic Service Communion in association with the Diocesan Biblical Commission, the grand finale was marked by profound reflections on the theme, “Prophecy and Community: The God Who Challenges and Indwells,” alongside earnest prayers for world peace and spiritual liberation.

The concluding day’s spiritual programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, followed by an uplifting opening praise and worship session led by Br Dolphy Lobo, Coordinator of the Mega Bible Convention.

The highlight of the finale was the solemn Holy Eucharistic celebration presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. Drawing inspiration from the liturgy of Transfiguration Sunday, Bishop Peter Paul delivered a compelling homily. “Every human desires a profound experience of God in their life. When we genuinely encounter God, listen to His voice, and place our absolute trust in Him, we are completely transformed,” the Bishop stated. He further emphasised that the true grace of God is experienced deeply through prayer, contemplation, forgiveness, and humility.

Amidst the spiritual joy of the convention, the Bishop and the gathered faithful turned their hearts toward the suffering in the world. During the Mass, special intercessory prayers were offered for an end to violence, specifically praying for peace and harmony in the war-troubled Gulf countries and for all people suffering the devastating consequences of war. The liturgical singing, which greatly enhanced the sacredness of the concluding Mass, was melodiously led by the host Cordel Church Choir.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, the congregation was guided through the final two biblical sessions of the convention. Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel, delivered the Old Testament session on “The Prophetic Fire: The Performative Power of God.” He explained how the prophetic word challenges complacency and purifies the people, acting as a fire that reveals the true gold of the Covenant. Subsequently, Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Secretary of the Diocesan Biblical Commission, presented the New Testament session titled “The Indwelling Logos: The Richness of Community Life.” He highlighted that the ultimate goal of Revelation is fellowship, urging the faithful to let the Word of Christ dwell richly within the community, transforming them into active “doers of the word.”

The convention reached its spiritual zenith during the deeply moving final Eucharistic Adoration. While the adoration was guided by Rev. Fr Anil D’Souza, Parish Priest of Pakshikere, the most powerful moment of the concluding service was a solemn prayer of deliverance and exorcism led by Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. Invoking the victorious name of Jesus, the Bishop prayed fervently over the massive gathering, seeking spiritual liberation from evil bondages, healing from afflictions, and profound inner peace for the faithful. Centred on the theme of total reliance—”Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life”—this intense spiritual encounter offered a moment of absolute surrender. Throughout the evening, Br Rony D’Souza and his team maintained the spiritual fervour by leading the congregation in powerful praise and worship.

A large number of clergy joined the Bishop as concelebrants for the concluding Mass. Prominent among them were Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues (Director, Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre), Rev. Dr J.B. Saldanha (PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore and Parish Priest, Bejai), Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes (Spiritual Director, Charismatic Service Communion and Parish Priest, Cordel), Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira (Secretary, Diocesan Biblical Commission), Rev. Fr Rohith D’Costa (Director, Mangala Jyothi), Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes (Director, Canara Communication Centre), Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza (Director, CODP), Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza (Parish Priest, Rosario), Rev. Fr Apolinaris Crasta (Parish Priest, Shaktinagar), Rev. Fr Harry D’Souza (Gladsom Home), Rev. Fr Ivan Cordeiro, Rev. Fr Denzil Lobo (Cordel), Rev. Fr Vijay D’Souza (Assistant Parish Priest, Cordel), and Rev. Fr Larry Pinto.

The ‘Mega Bible Convention 2026’ concluded leaving thousands of faithful spiritually renewed, united in prayer, and inspired to live out the Word of God in their daily lives.