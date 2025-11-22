Megalithic Menhirs Unearthed in Kundapur, Udupi District

Udupi: Recent archaeological explorations in the Kundapur region have led to the discovery of two Megalithic Menhirs, according to Prof. T. Murugeshi, archaeologist and founder trustee of the Adima Kala Trust (R.), Udupi. The findings were made at Hilkod, situated on the Neralekatte and Ajri road, and Mavinakere in the Kanchanur village.

The Menhir at Mavinakere, locally known as Nilskal, stands at approximately 112 cm in height and exhibits a slight lean towards the north-west direction. The Hilkod Nilskal measures around 135 cm in height. A small exploratory trench excavated beneath the standing stone at Hilkod revealed fragmented pieces of red and creamy pottery dating to a later period.

Nilskals, or free-standing stones, varying in height from 3 to 16 feet and beyond, are found across South India. These stones were erected near or above Megalithic burial sites as memorials. Local communities often venerate them, knowingly or unknowingly, under various names associated with semi-divine figures such as Bhootappa, Bhootarayappa, Rakkasagal, Nilskal, Chowdi, Bobbarya, and Pili Chamundi, among others.

Historical Context:

Prof. Murugeshi suggests that the Nilskals of Hilkod and Mavinakere likely belong to the final phase of the Megalithic culture in the Kundapur region. The Nilskal and Heragal group of Menhirs in the Nagara region of Hosanagara Taluk, Shimoga district, represent the oldest known examples from this area, dating back to 800 B.C. The Mavinakere and Hilkod Menhirs are estimated to originate from 300 B.C. to the 1st or 2nd century A.D., placing them within the latter part of the Megalithic period.

Prof. Murugeshi expressed his gratitude to Mr Murulidhar Hegade of Iduru-Kunjadi, Vishwanth Gulwadi, Nagesh Ganiga, Teja Ganiga, Sudhakar Shetty, C. Nagaraj Shetty, Manjunath Mogavira, and the Adima Kala research team members Shreyas Bantakal, Gowtham Belman, and Ravindra Kushwa for their contributions to the explorations.