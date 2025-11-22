Kerala Cyber Police register case against fake video of Chief Election Commissioner

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered by the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police after a fabricated post featuring a morphed image and edited video of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was circulated on social media ahead of the Kerala local body elections.

The misleading content, traced initially to the social media platform X, allegedly spread false information related to the conduct of the polls.

Officials suspect the video may have circulated across multiple platforms, prompting intensified cyber surveillance.

The incident comes as Kerala prepares for its two-phase local body elections, with the first phase scheduled for December 9 in seven southern and central districts, and the second in the remaining districts on December 11.

The state is currently in the midst of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, making the circulation of such content particularly sensitive.

Moreover the Kerala government, the CPI-M, Congress and the IUML have all approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay in the SIR process as it is causing problems for the smooth conduct of the local body polls.

The apex court will again take up the case next week, while it failed to stay the ongoing process.

Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered the case during routine cyber patrolling.

The FIR has been filed against unknown persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 197(1)(d) for publishing false or misleading statements, 340(1) for creating forged electronic records, 340(2) for dishonest use of such records, and under the Information Technology Act’s Section 66C, relating to identity theft.

Officials confirmed that the post contained a fabricated photograph and manipulated video intended to mislead voters regarding the election process.

With the election machinery already in motion, the Election Commission has expressed concern over attempts to create confusion or erode public trust in the poll process.

Police are now tracing the source of the morphed material and investigating whether it was part of an organised attempt to influence the elections.