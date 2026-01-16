Meghalaya govt to table Job Reservation Report in Budget Session

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday decided to table the report of the Expert Committee on the Meghalaya State Job Reservation Policy, 1972, during the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly, likely to be held from February 16 to 27.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that the report was discussed in detail and the Cabinet agreed that it should be placed before the House for deliberation.

He said the state government has already proposed to the Governor to convene the Budget Session in mid-February, and the final dates would be formalised after receiving approval.

The Chief Minister said it would not be appropriate to disclose the contents of the report before it is tabled in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

He added that the document is comprehensive and sensitive in nature, and therefore requires careful consideration and discussion by the legislators.

Earlier, Sangma had stated that the report had been thoroughly examined by officials and was ready for presentation before the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also addressed the long-pending issue of teachers tagged as “tainted” in the so-called “White Ink Scam”, following the collapse of the criminal case linked to alleged irregularities in lower primary teacher recruitment in 2008–09.

Sangma said the state government is exploring possible ways forward and has asked the Chief Secretary to examine all available legal and administrative options.

However, he clarified that any action would be strictly guided by court directions.

Referring to earlier court-mandated reviews, Sangma said around 140 teachers were reinstated in the first phase, while another four to five were reinstated later after being found not directly involved.

He said the government has again approached the Meghalaya High Court seeking permission to conduct a fresh review.

The criminal proceedings against former Education Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and others were quashed by the High Court last year, but several teachers continue to carry the “tainted” label.

The issue has triggered demands from organisations such as the Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council for the rehabilitation of affected teachers.

Assuring corrective action, the Chief Minister said the government would be willing to address genuine cases where teachers were wrongfully impacted.