Memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh can never be erased: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s statement that memories of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out from Latur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that as far as Vilasrao Deshmukh is concerned, everyone in Maharashtra holds him in high regard.

“Therefore, no one can, or will, erase his memories. Ravindra Chavan has already clarified his statement and expressed his regret. He clearly explained that he was only referring to electoral records,” Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister further stated, “Even though we are fighting against the Congress, we acknowledge that Vilasrao Deshmukh is among the prominent leaders who have done excellent work for Maharashtra. Generally, no one expresses regret during an election campaign, but Chavan did so because his statement was misinterpreted.”

The Chief Minister’s statement comes after opposition and Vilasrao Deshmukh family members slammed Ravindra Chavan. While addressing party workers on Monday, Chavan had remarked, “The memories of Vilasrao will be erased.” Chavan on Tuesday eventually issue an apology.

While campaigning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, Ravindra Chavan addressed the media regarding his comments. He clarified that the Municipal elections are about which party can provide civic facilities more efficiently. “I did not make a personal criticism against Vilasrao Deshmukh. Even today, Congress seeks votes in his name. We are seeking votes based on the work done under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and the development projects of the Mahayuti government. However, if my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I express my sincere regret,” said Chavan.

However, the opposition parties accused the BJP of disrespecting one of Maharashtra’s most tall leaders. Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh termed the remarks “extremely unfortunate and distressing,” accusing the BJP of “ideological bankruptcy” and disrespecting a leader who served the state for decades.

His brother and film star Riteish Deshmukh in a sharp but measured response stated that his father’s legacy is “etched in the hearts” of the people and cannot be erased by mere words.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant criticised Ravindra Chavan saying that “Such hatred, such contempt! That even 13 years after Vilasrao’s passing, the BJP should wish for his memories to be destroyed? Vilasrao’s place is not just in Latur but in the hearts of the people of the entire Maharashtra. It can never be erased.”