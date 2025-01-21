Mesmerised by culture, international kho kho stars laud Indian hospitality

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi came to a close with both the men’s and women’s Indian teams lifting the trophy. However, the memorable tournament that mesmerised the nation and captured the imaginations of global audiences left unforgettable memories behind for many.

The tournament kicked off with a vibrant cultural festival welcoming the 23 participating nations from across six continents.

An unforgettable opening ceremony that highlighted the extravagant nature of Indian hospitality, featuring captivating musical and dance performances, kicked off the competition, and the thrilling nature of the sport left the audiences glued to their seats.

“It was our first time in India and we had a great time. The Indian hospitality was very good. From the first time we reached here, we had everything provided for us. The hotel that we stay in and the food we had was customised for us, so we had no problems. It was also our first time to witness Indian culture and we really enjoyed the cultural celebrations. It was amazing,” Iran’s Amir Ghiasi said on being asked about his experiences in India.

Amanadeep Kaur, a native Indian, who was a part of the New Zealand women’s team further said, “We thoroughly enjoyed it. The main thing was we never thought the competition would be that tough. So now we are excited to prepare for the next level.”

The tournament organisers led by Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) president Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI General Secretary MS Tyagi, and IKKF General Secretary Rohit Haldania took the onus on themselves to ensure that all facilities are provided to the travelling nations, customised to their native needs. The herculean task was completed with much success, as the foreign stars praised the facilities available.

“Everybody just loved the atmosphere here in India, and even the players from other teams. The hospitality offered by India to the other nations was just absolutely amazing. It’s great to see the whole world under one shade. If there is any problem, we get support immediately. Doctors and physios are available, and any food or drink items required by players were immediately handled. India is the best country to have hosted this tournament,” Amandeep added.

The international Kho Kho players were also able to soak in the cultural environment of India, getting a chance to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, and also getting a taste of Indian street food.

“Everything from the hospitality, from the food was amazing. I really enjoyed the dance shows, the dresses, and the music. Over here, you do not know where to look because you want to see everything and you want to be everywhere all at once. The experience has been excellent of the World Cup,” Peru men’s team head coach Silvana Patricia said.

“Everything is so different from our culture. I am just looking at every single detail in every place. I am super happy and glad that I came here. The people here are so nice and the hospitality is the best thing ever. I want to learn some dance moves here as well and carry that back with me,” Brazil men’s team head coach Laura Doering signed off.