Mexico kills drug kingpin El Mencho, violence erupts

Washington: Mexican security forces have killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, one of the country’s most powerful drug kingpins, triggering violent reprisals across several states and prompting fresh advisories for US citizens.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said he had been informed that Mexican forces had killed “El Mencho,” describing him as “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

“This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys,” Landau wrote on X.

In a separate post, Landau said he was watching “the scenes of violence from Mexico with great sadness and concern.” He added: “It’s not surprising that the bad guys are responding with terror. But we must never lose our nerve!”

The US State Department also circulated emergency contact numbers for American citizens. It shared 1-888-407-4747 for callers from the US and Canada, and +1 202-501-4444 for those calling from overseas, including Mexico.

According to reporting in The Wall Street Journal, Mexico’s military killed Oseguera in an operation that marked one of the most significant blows yet to organised crime. The newspaper said the killing escalated the government’s war against cartels and sparked a violent gang response.

The Washington Post reported that the cartel leader’s death “set off a wave of violence in areas controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel,” including burning cars and road blockages in Guadalajara and other cities.

Fox News said Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in Jalisco and that US authorities had provided complementary intelligence supporting the operation.

CNN reported that violence erupted in several states after the raid, with suspected cartel members torching buses and businesses and clashing with security forces.

The New York Post described Puerto Vallarta as being “under siege” after the army killed the cartel leader, as gunmen blocked highways and set vehicles ablaze.

Oseguera was the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. US authorities had previously offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest. He had been indicted in the United States on drug trafficking charges and was long seen as a central figure in fentanyl and methamphetamine flows into the US.

Mexico’s operation comes amid sustained pressure from Washington to curb drug trafficking. In recent months, the US administration has pressed Mexico to intensify action against cartels, even as Mexican leaders have rejected direct US military intervention.

The killing of “El Mencho” marks a major moment in Mexico’s security campaign. But analysts have long warned that removing cartel leaders can trigger internal fragmentation and further violence as rival factions compete for control.