Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust Donates an Underwater Communication Device to Eshwar Malpe

Malpe: In a gesture of profound humanitarianism, the Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust of Mangalore donated a state-of-the-art underwater communication device to Eshwar Malpe, a diver renowned for his selfless rescue operations. The presentation ceremony took place on Sunday evening at St. Anne Church, Thottam, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and members of the local community.

Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, parish priest of St. Anne Church, Thottam, presided over the event, lauding the charitable act as a testament to humanity’s inherent compassion. Responding to the difficulties of those who stand by the suffering is an act of humanity. God too appreciates such humanitarian service,” he remarked, emphasizing the divine value of selfless aid.

The donated equipment, valued at approximately ₹7 lakh, is specifically designed for underwater rescue operations, enabling seamless communication between a diver submerged underwater and personnel on the surface. Eshwar Malpe, the recipient of this generous donation, has dedicated himself to rescuing and recovering individuals who have drowned across various regions of the state. Often facing perilous conditions and lacking modern equipment, Mr. Malpe has consistently put his own life at risk in his unwavering commitment to saving others.

Acknowledging Mr. Malpe’s courageous service, the Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust, under the guidance of Michael D’Souza, recognized the critical need for enhanced communication capabilities during underwater rescues. The new device will significantly improve safety and efficiency, allowing Mr. Malpe to communicate effectively with his team above water, ultimately facilitating more successful rescue missions and saving more lives. Furthermore, Fr. Denis D’Sa conveyed that Mr. D’Souza has pledged support for constructing a new house for Mr. Malpe, whose current residence needs repair.

Expressing his gratitude, Eshwar Malpe highlighted the inherent dangers of his work, which often requires dives of 30 to 40 feet. He explained that before this donation, communication relied solely on rope signals, a rudimentary system that frequently jeopardized his safety. “Communication with people above the surface is usually done only through a rope signal system, and there have been many instances where my life was at risk,” he stated. Mr. Malpe further emphasized his team’s unwavering dedication, stating, “Our team never looks at caste or religion while rescuing someone; our priority is to save the person.” He attributed their safe returns from perilous dives to the community’s prayers and blessings. He expressed his sincere appreciation to Michael D’Souza and all those involved in making this life-saving technology available to his team.

Oswald Rodrigues, a representative of the Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust, conveyed the organization’s profound satisfaction in responding to the needs of Eshwar Malpe, a man who selflessly risks his life to assist those in distress. He voiced his hope that the new equipment would significantly enhance Mr. Malpe’s ability to aid individuals in need.

The event was also graced by the presence of Rev. Fr. Alvin Sequeira, editor of the Uzwad Magazin; Sr. Sushma, Superior of the local convent; Trust members Steven Pinto and Oswald Rodrigues; Church Pastoral Council Secretary Lavina Fernandes; Coordinator of the 20 Commissions Shanthi Fernandes; President of the Church Women’s Association Priya Rodrigues; and members of Eshwar Malpe’s team.

The Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust’s decision to support Eshwar Malpe stemmed from recognizing his exceptional service through social media and YouTube platforms. Impressed by his dedication, Michael D’Souza dispatched Trust members Oswald Rodrigues, Steven Pinto, and Fr. Denis to assess Mr. Malpe’s situation firsthand. Recognizing the urgent necessity of an underwater communication device for his rescue operations, they promptly facilitated the donation. Michael D’Souza has also pledged to assist in constructing Mr. Malpe’s new house in the near future, further demonstrating the Trust’s commitment to supporting those who selflessly serve the community.