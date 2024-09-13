Middle Eastern countries condemn Israeli attack on UN-run Gaza school

Cairo: Countries in the Middle East condemned on Thursday an Israeli airstrike on a school operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza’s al-Nuseirat refugee camp, which occurred on Wednesday and resulted in 18 fatalities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) asserted that the target was a Hamas command and control centre concealed within the shelter. UNRWA reported that six of its employees, who had been providing aid to families taking refuge in the facility, were killed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry described the attack as a “blatant violation of international laws,” criticized the targeting of international and UN facilities, and called for accountability for the perpetrators. Egypt emphasized the urgent need to address “Israeli breaches” and urged influential parties to ensure Israel’s compliance with international obligations.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a “blatant violation of international law” and a “new war crime” amidst ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza. Spokesperson Sufian Qudah denounced the attack as part of Israel’s “ongoing aggression,” which he argued contradicted human values and international law. He called for immediate international intervention and support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack in the “strongest” terms. The Saudi foreign ministry called for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, criticized Israeli violations of international law, and urged accountability for attacks on relief facilities.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the strike on social media, highlighting that schools and shelters in Gaza had become primary targets. Kanaani called on the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia to address their role in supplying arms to Israel.

Qatar’s foreign ministry labelled the attack a “horrifying massacre,” describing it as further evidence of Israel’s “criminal practices” violating international humanitarian law. Qatar demanded an urgent international investigation and the deployment of independent UN investigators to assess the ongoing targeting of schools and shelters.

Iraq also condemned the school attack, with Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi stating that the Israeli attack was part of a “brutal and criminal” pattern of violence against Palestinian civilians and infrastructure.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza had reached 41,118, according to health authorities in the region, amid Israel’s large-scale offensive against Hamas that began in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.