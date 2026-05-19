Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu Elected President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar

Doha: During its Annual General Body Meeting held on May 15 at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) premises, Karnataka Sangha Qatar, a prominent socio-cultural organization operating under the ICC’s patronage, elected its new Managing Committee for the 2026–2028 term. Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu was unanimously elected as the association’s 15th President. The election, attended by a significant number of members, underscores the community’s confidence in Mr. Subramanya’s leadership.

A native of Byndoor in Kundapura Taluk, Karnataka, Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu is recognized within the Indian diaspora for his extensive social and community service. His contributions to numerous humanitarian and cultural endeavors have earned him considerable respect within the community.

Before he was elected President, Mr. Subramanya served as the Vice President of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), a member of the Advisory Council of the Indian Sports Centre (ISC), and Joint Secretary of the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF). All these organizations functioned under the aegis of the Embassy of India.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu expressed his gratitude to the members for their unanimous support. He affirmed the new committee’s commitment to enhancing the organization’s cultural, social, and benevolent activities. He also pledged to preserve Karnataka’s rich heritage and foster unity among the Kannada-speaking community in Qatar.

The newly elected Managing Committee comprises:

Mr. Anil Bhasagi as Vice President

Mr. Sujith Kumar Hosdurga as General Secretary

Mr. Manjoth Suresh as Treasurer

Ms. Bhavana Naveen as Cultural Secretary

Mr. Shashidhara H.B. as Joint Cultural Secretary & Kannada Activities Secretary

Mr. L.G. Patil as Sports Secretary

Mr. Prashant Hiremath as Media, PR & Benevolent Secretary

Mr. Prabhuraju Jagalur as Events & Logistics Secretary

Ms. Shubha R. Rao as Women & Children Activities Secretary

Ms. Dhakshayini G. as Joint Sports Secretary

Mr. Guru Prasad B.K. as Environment & Membership Secretary

Mr. M Ravi Shetty will serve as Chairman of the Advisory Committee.

The committee has commenced preparations for a comprehensive schedule of events and community initiatives, including Labour Day and Mother’s Day celebrations, Teachers’ Day and Engineers’ Day programs, a Blood Donation Camp, Environment Day celebrations, Sambhrama 2026, Kannada Rajyotsava, sports tournaments, traditional festival celebrations, a Cultural Conference, medical camps for women and children, a Poetry Festival, and various benevolent service initiatives.

Mr. M. Ravi Shetty acknowledged the support of all members and office bearers during his 2024–2025 tenure and commended their collective efforts in contributing to the association’s successful activities. He assured his continued support to the new committee under Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu’s leadership.

Advisory Committee members Mr. Arun Kumar, Mr. V. S. Mannangi, Mr. Deepak Shetty, Dr. Sanjay Kudari, Mr. Mahesh Gowda, and ICC former President Mrs. Milan Arun congratulated the newly elected committee and extended their best wishes for a successful term. Representatives from various Karnataka-based apex associations in Qatar also conveyed their congratulations and support to the new team.