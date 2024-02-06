Minister Eshwar Khandre visits turtle nest at Tannirbhavi beach

Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre on Monday night visited the nesting place of the Oliver Ridley turtles on Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru.

The Minister, who is on a two-day tour of Dakshina Kannada, stayed in the forest guest house off the Tannirbhavi beach on Monday night. Soon after officials informed him about the nesting of the turtles on the beach after nearly four decades, the Minister visited the place. He praised the measures taken to protect the site from dogs and other predators.

The Forest Department personnel identified the nesting place on December 31, 2023, wherein the turtles laid 115 eggs. To avoid harm to the eggs from the tidal waves, the forest staff shifted the eggs to another place few metres away.

The Minister presented Rs 5,000 cash reward to fishermen Anand Kotian and Vasu Kotian of Sasihitlu, who were involved with the Forest Department personnel in identifying and protecting the turtle nesting place.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Anthony S. Mariyappa said 11 nesting points have been identified and protected in Sasihiltu beach. A total of five teams of forest personnel and fishermen have been formed to detect and protest turtle along the 45 km coastline of Mangaluru.



