Minister George Oversees Infrastructure Development in Sarvagnanagar Constituency

Bengaluru: K.J. George, Sarvagnanagar MLA and Minister for Energy, conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects within his constituency for the second consecutive day. The focus remained firmly on enhancing connectivity and improving civic amenities, particularly in the Lingarajapura ward.

A key element of the day’s activities was inspecting the proposed site for a new underpass near the existing Banaswadi railway underpass, constructed by K-Ride. Minister George emphasized the critical need for efficient traffic management in the area and instructed officials to ensure the seamless implementation of measures designed to improve vehicular flow. “We need to ensure there are no hurdles in implementing measures for smooth vehicle movement,” he stated during the site visit.

The Minister’s itinerary included thorough assessments of various developmental works across the Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency. These encompassed roads, parks, water supply connections, drainage systems, and underpasses. He directed officials to prioritize efficiency, quality, and adherence to established timelines in executing all projects.

During his tour, which covered Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, Kalyananagar, Kacharakanahalli, Lingarajapura, and M.S. Nagar, Minister George engaged directly with residents, listening to their concerns and expressing his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of certain projects. He urged officials to accelerate their efforts to deliver tangible results promptly.

A significant portion of the inspection focused on water supply and sewage network upgrades being implemented by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) near Kalamma Road in Kammanahalli, close to Jayalakshmi School. The Minister stressed the importance of meeting public expectations by ensuring a reliable water supply and an effective drainage system for every household. He mandated the swift completion of these essential works.

Further review of drainage system projects took place in the Peniel Church area of Banaswadi OMBR Layout, Kalyananagar, HRBR Layout, K.S.F.C. layout in Lingarajapura, Sena Vihar premises near A.K. colony in Kammanahalli, and the Janakirama layout and Jai Bharath Nagar areas in M.S. Nagar.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of the Unaccounted For Water (UFW) project in Dr. S. Kumar layout. He directed officials to implement necessary measures to control water leakage and streamline the billing system to enhance overall efficiency.

Regarding recreational spaces, Minister George inspected the ongoing development works at Dr. Rajkumar Park and the adjacent roads in Kammanahalli. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing quality infrastructure and improving civic amenities for residents. He instructed officials and contractors to expedite the park’s completion, ensuring it features well-designed walking paths, an open-air gymnasium, toilet facilities, and appropriate landscaping for public convenience.

Local Congress leaders and officials from the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA), BWSSB, K-Ride, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) were present during the Minister’s inspection.



