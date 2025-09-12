Minister Hebbalkar Accuses BJP of Disrupting Communal Harmony

Karkala: Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister, has levied accusations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, alleging a deliberate campaign to disseminate misinformation against the incumbent state government and an attempt to destabilize communal harmony.

Addressing members of the press following the inauguration of the new Neere Gram Panchayat building, Minister Hebbalkar asserted that BJP leaders, ostensibly unable to reconcile with the government’s prevailing popularity, are endeavoring to characterize it as fundamentally “anti-Hindu.”

“The opposition party is bereft of substantive issues with which to challenge the government,” stated Hebbalkar. “They propagate unfounded claims that our government is on the verge of collapse, that the guarantee schemes will never be implemented, or that they will be discontinued within a mere four months. However, the populace of the state is well aware of the tangible benefits these schemes have provided. Unable to accept this reality, BJP leaders have resorted to engaging in baseless propaganda.”

In response to criticism from the opposition concerning the First Information Report (FIR) filed against BJP MLA C.T. Ravi for allegedly delivering a hate speech, the minister clarified the government’s stance.

“The legislature has enacted a law to address and counteract hate speech. Whether the perpetrators are BJP leaders or Congress leaders, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law. Should a Congress leader make such a speech, the same legal provisions will be applicable. The law is applied equitably to all citizens. If any individual disrupts the peace, an FIR will invariably be filed,” she affirmed.

Regarding the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation pertaining to Dharmasthala, Hebbalkar reiterated her previously articulated position. “Dharmasthala holds a sacred significance for all of us; it is a place of profound devotion. Any underlying conspiracy will ultimately be brought to light. The SIT is diligently executing its responsibilities, and it is not judicious to engage in public discourse on the matter at this juncture. In the near future, the truth will be revealed,” she concluded.