BJP Yuva Morcha Calls for Arrest of Udupi Congress Social Media Head Over Alleged Anti-National Post

Udupi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha is demanding the immediate arrest of Roshan Shetty, the head of the Udupi District Congress Social Media Cell, accusing him of disseminating social media posts that allegedly threaten India’s sovereignty, unity, and communal harmony.

Prithviraj Shetty, District President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, addressed a press conference during which he asserted that Roshan Shetty shared a “false and inflammatory” Facebook post. The post purportedly suggested that incidents of civil unrest, similar to those witnessed in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and recently in Nepal, could potentially occur within India.

“The post utilized a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the BJP flag to propagate an anti-national message. This is demonstrably an attempt to incite hatred and disrupt peace within the country,” Prithviraj Shetty stated.

In response to the alleged offense, leaders of the BJP Yuva Morcha have filed a formal complaint at the Kota Police Station. Authorities have registered the case under Sections 152 and 192 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 66(F) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These sections pertain to offenses related to promoting enmity between different groups and providing false evidence in judicial proceedings, respectively, in addition to cyber-terrorism.

The BJP Yuva Morcha is urging law enforcement to take decisive action by arresting the accused. The organization believes a swift arrest would serve as a strong deterrent against what they characterize as “seditious activities.” The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the status of the case.