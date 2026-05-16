Minister Hebbalkar Issues Stern Warning to Udupi Officials Over Protocol Violations and Negligence

Udupi: District in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has warned officials in Udupi district that repeated negligence and violations of protocol will not be tolerated, and that such incidents could lead to suspension. The warning was issued during the district Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held in the Zilla Panchayat hall.

The meeting commenced with BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raising objections regarding the distribution of title deeds at a political party office without informing the local MLA. Mr. Kumar presented a photograph as evidence and questioned how officials permitted the event, which he deemed a breach of protocol. He further alleged that a book published by the Kannada and Culture Department omitted the names of MLAs, the district in-charge minister, and MPs in the protocol section, calling for action against those responsible for the recurring errors.

Minister Hebbalkar questioned Karkala Tahsildar Pradeep about the incident, inquiring whether he had personally distributed the title deeds or if the recipients had simply posed for photographs at the party office. The Tahsildar stated that he had distributed the deeds due to the urgency of the matter. BJP legislators countered by questioning why the local MLA had not been informed as a matter of courtesy.

Representatives from the Kannada and Culture Department acknowledged the error. Minister Hebbalkar then directed the Deputy Commissioner to issue notices to the concerned officials, issuing a strong warning: “How are you functioning? Should we suffer here over such small issues? This is the last warning. Next time, I will suspend you.”

Another point of contention arose when MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty objected to the district administration’s last-minute denial of permission for a Kambala event at Badagabettu, despite initial approval. Minister Hebbalkar responded by emphasizing that Kambala is an integral part of the region’s culture and tradition. She clarified that the district administration has no objection to the event, stating that the issue stemmed from conflicting opinions. She suggested that the Kambala be officially organized through the district administration in the coming year.

Concerns were also voiced regarding the lack of doctors and gynecologists at the Karkala Health Centre. MLA Sunil Kumar questioned the value of a modern building without adequate medical staff. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Basavaraj cited the unwillingness of doctors to join as the reason for the shortage. Minister Hebbalkar instructed officials to implement alternative systems to ensure medical services for the public. She approved an agreement with Srinivas Medical College to provide support and prevent inconvenience to patients, following a proposal from the institution.

MLA Gururaj Gantihole alleged that the 108 ambulance service in the district was malfunctioning and lacked drivers, resulting in emergency vehicles being unavailable when needed. The DHO responded that the 108 ambulance issue was prevalent across the state, a statement that drew a sharp rebuke from Minister Hebbalkar, who questioned why he was bringing disrepute to the department. She directed officials to immediately arrange for drivers.

MLC Bhojegowda criticized the DHO for providing inadequate responses to questions raised during the meeting, alleging that the officer was unfit to manage the department and suggesting he be assigned clerical work instead. Mr. Bhojegowda also questioned the delay in paying honorariums to teachers engaged in census work, emphasizing that the teachers had continued their academic activities and contributed to positive examination results despite their census duties. He urged the district administration to ensure payment within a week.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, Gururaj Gantihole, Kiran Kodgi, Legislative Council members Manjunath Bhandary, Bhojegowda, Kishore Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop T.K., SP Hariram Shankar, and ZP CEO Prateek Bayal.