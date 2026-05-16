KCCI Hosts Awareness Seminar on Export Facilitation and Overseas Marketing Platforms

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in collaboration with SI-8 The Venture Studio, the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), and Indian Bank, successfully organized an Awareness Seminar on Export Facilitation, Role & Services of EPCH in Leveraging Overseas Marketing Platform. The seminar took place on Saturday, May 16th, 2026, at the KCCI Meeting Hall in Mangaluru.

The event aimed to educate entrepreneurs and artisans from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and neighboring regions on accessing global markets and leveraging available resources for export-oriented businesses.

Shri Divakar Pai Kochikar, Vice-President of KCCI, initiated the seminar by welcoming the esteemed dignitaries and participants. He underscored India’s burgeoning export potential, particularly highlighting the significant opportunities within the handicrafts sector. Shri Kochikar noted that the handicrafts sector contributes exports exceeding Rs 33,000 crore and provides livelihoods for over 70 lakh artisans nationwide. He emphasized the seminar’s objective to provide a structured pathway for regional entrepreneurs and artisans to connect with international markets, referencing the area’s rich heritage exemplified by the GI-tagged Udupi Cotton Saree, the bell-metal crafts of Mangaluru, ritual metalwork, wood and stone sculpting traditions, and the women-led coir and cottage industries.

Shri Vishwas Shishir, Chairman of the Startups Sub-Committee of KCCI, characterized the seminar as the commencement of a long-term collaborative effort with EPCH and associated organizations. This initiative is designed to bolster entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and artisans in developing export-focused ventures.

Shri K. L. Ramesh, Chairman of the Handicrafts & Carpet Sector Skill Council, stressed the critical roles of quality standards and effective marketing strategies in the export business. He lauded the growth of Mangaluru’s coir handicraft exports and discussed training opportunities, artisan support mechanisms, and the involvement of NGOs and buying agents in facilitating exports.

The seminar featured technical sessions led by distinguished speakers who provided valuable insights and guidance.

Smt. P. L. Sreedevi, Southern Regional Head of EPCH, detailed the diverse services offered by EPCH, including technical upgradation programs, artisan training initiatives, buyer-seller meets, international exhibitions, GI-tag promotion, and market linkage support for handicraft exporters.

Shri Vikash Kumar Prasad, Branch Head of ECGC Mangaluru, addressed the members, outlining the insurance protection provided by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) against credit risks associated with exports. He explained that ECGC offers cost-effective insurance policies to exporters, covering the non-payment risk by overseas buyers due to default or insolvency. Shri Prasad also noted that ECGC is the nodal agency for the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) measures recently introduced by the Government of India to assist exporters in mitigating losses resulting from the ongoing West Asia crisis. He urged the exporting community to utilize the services provided by ECGC.

Shri Suraj Prasanna Das, Zonal Manager of Indian Bank, Mysuru, presented on the various financial schemes available to exporters, including the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India, and MSME financing. He also highlighted the availability of collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore under the CGTMSE scheme of the Government of India.

The seminar drew significant participation from entrepreneurs, prospective entrepreneurs, exporters, staff, and students from various educational institutions. Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor, Hon. Secretary of KCCI, delivered the vote of thanks, concluding the event.