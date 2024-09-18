Minister in HC against B’luru civic agency’s high taxes; BJP says Cong govt exposed

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Wednesday slammed the Siddaramaiah government after state Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao approached the High Court against the exorbitant fee charged by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

BJP Bengaluru Central District President Saptagirigowda, speaking to media at the party headquarters here, said the fact that a state minister goes to court over the steep increase in taxes in Bengaluru shows the mirror to its government.

Minister Rao and his wife Tabassum Gundu Rao approached the court challenging the 16 types of taxes levied by the BBMP for an approval of their building plan amounting to more than Rs 41 lakh.

On Tuesday, the court issued notices to the government agencies in this regard.

Saptagirigowda stated, “Since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, it has been burdening the common people with taxes. Our party has been protesting and raising awareness almost daily.”

He pointed out that state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and his wife have filed a writ petition in court clearly reflecting the tax hike issue. “They have approached the BBMP to change the building plan, and they went to court after BBMP issued a notice to pay around Rs 45 to 50 lakh in taxes and cess,” he stated.

Saptagirigowda questioned, “If this is the situation for the Health Minister, what about the common people?”

He criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s initiative to build “Brand Bengaluru”, claiming that repeated tax hikes have been made in the process. Pointing out the poor condition of roads, he said. “There is a deplorable state where potholes on roads are not being filled…In areas like Chickpet and Balepet in Gandhinagar, one has to search to find the roads. They claim to have filled potholes only on some main roads and declared the city pothole-free, but this is far from the truth. The smaller roads are in a terrible condition,” Saptagirigowda remarked, adding, “The ministers themselves have now become an example of the tax hike.”

He further criticised the lack of accessibility to the officials, saying, “If they had conducted the municipal elections, the common people would have had the opportunity to approach the corporators and officials.

“The public is facing a lot of hardship, and the burden of taxes is being placed upon them. The fact that even the ministers are turning to the courts is a clear reflection of the situation,” he slammed.

Minister Rao and his wife had approached the BBMP for approval of a building plan to construct a commercial complex over land they owned. The BBMP had issued a demand notice asking Minister Rao to pay fees under various sections. Justice Ashok S, Kinagi issued notices to the BBMP, Urban Development Department, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Formation Department and asked them to submit objections to the petition.

The counsel for Minister Rao submitted that the issue of demand notice is illegal and Rao should be allowed by the BBMP to build a commercial structure on the land he owns without imposing taxes and fees for approval of the building plan.

The issue is likely to take a political turn as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is handling the Bengaluru Development and Town Planning department. Shivakumar is also the Bengaluru Urban District In-charge minister.



